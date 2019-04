MARSHALL – Harrison County authorities are looking for a missing man. They are looking for Howard “Howie” Waldon, 34. He was last seen leaving Sammy’s Primetime Restaurant and Tavern in Jefferson Saturday night around midnight. They believe he was headed to his home in the Uncertain and Karnack area. He was driving a 2016 blue-gray four-door Dodge truck. If you know where he can be found you are asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office of the Jefferson Police Department.