Today is Tuesday April 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Feds: Agreement Settles Lawsuit over Muslim Cemetery

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – Federal authorities say they’ve reached an agreement with a Texas city that settles a lawsuit over the city’s initial refusal to allow an Islamic group to develop a Muslim cemetery. The Justice Department announced the agreement with Farmersville on Tuesday, the same day the lawsuit was filed. Federal officials say the city, which is about 40 miles northeast of Dallas, had violated federal law that protects religious groups from discriminatory land-use regulations. As part of the agreement, city workers must be trained to comply with federal law. Plans submitted in 2015 by the Islamic Association of Collin County were met with derision and claims the cemetery was a precursor to a mosque or an extremist training center. Design plans for the cemetery ultimately were approved in September, following a change in city leadership.

Feds: Agreement Settles Lawsuit over Muslim Cemetery

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – Federal authorities say they’ve reached an agreement with a Texas city that settles a lawsuit over the city’s initial refusal to allow an Islamic group to develop a Muslim cemetery. The Justice Department announced the agreement with Farmersville on Tuesday, the same day the lawsuit was filed. Federal officials say the city, which is about 40 miles northeast of Dallas, had violated federal law that protects religious groups from discriminatory land-use regulations. As part of the agreement, city workers must be trained to comply with federal law. Plans submitted in 2015 by the Islamic Association of Collin County were met with derision and claims the cemetery was a precursor to a mosque or an extremist training center. Design plans for the cemetery ultimately were approved in September, following a change in city leadership.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement