FLINT- A Flint man has been charged with kidnapping and burglary. Arrested early Tuesday morning was Kody Rasmussen, 19. A woman called the sheriff’s department to say that he had broke into her home, assaulted her and kidnapped her young daughter. A state trooper chased his vehicle, which crashed at the intersection of County Road 1170 and Lakeway Harbor Drive. The driver fled on foot but was quickly arrested by the state trooper. The girl was uninjured. Besides the kidnapping and burglary charges, Rasmussen is also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, no drivers license and no insurance. He is in the Smith County jail under bonds totaling $120,561.