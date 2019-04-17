Today is Wednesday April 17, 2019
‘Breakthrough’ and ‘Penguins’ get a jump on the weekend’s new releases

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2019 at 5:04 am
Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide in theaters Wednesday:

* BreakthroughThis Is Us star Chrissie Metz stars in this faith-based drama inspired by the true story of Joyce Smith, a mother who relies on faith after her young son — played by One Day at a Time‘s Marcel Ruiz — experiences a tragic accident. Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Sam Trammel and Dennis Haysbert also star. Rated PG.

* Penguins — Disneynature’s “coming of age” story follows an Adélie penguin named Steve, who sets out to find his life partner and start a family in the icy Antarctic, while facing threats by everything from killer whales to leopard seals. Ed Helms narrates. Rated G.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

