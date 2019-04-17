ATHENS — A child is dead after being hit by a falling tree. Athens Police were called to a home on West Tyler Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, police said the child’s parents told investigators that a tree had fallen on the child while it was being trimmed. The child was rushed to a local hospital in a private vehicle, then airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where the child later died. The unidentified child attended Bel Air Elementary. In a statement put out by Athens ISD, the district wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to share that one of our sweet kindergarten babies has passed away in a tragic accident. Counselors will be available all week to support our students. Please keep this student’s family and friends in your prayers.”