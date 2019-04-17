ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Once again, TIME has compiled its list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and Hollywood heavyweights like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emmy-winner Sandra Oh, Oscar nominee Glenn Close and Oscar-winners Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali made the cut in the Artists category.

Each honoree is the subject of an essay written by another celebrity. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot hailed Johnson, who she met on the set of the Fast and Furious movies; Robert Downey Jr. paid tribute to Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Malek; Ali was honored by Octavia Spencer; Emilia Clarke was praised by fellow Brit and Oscar-winner Emma Thompson.

Writing about Rami Malek, Downey says, “He’s understated and kind, complicated and relatable…Crucially, he’s a good man evolving alongside his potential. As a fan and friend, that’s what I’m particularly proud of.”

Gadot called Johnson “the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She adds, “Dwayne always makes sure people feel their best when he is around.”

Spencer writes of two-time Academy Award-winner Ali, “As an executive producer of Green Book, I found watching his portrayal of Dr. Donald Shirley equally gratifying….Dr. Shirley was regal, eloquent, elegant and vulnerable. Mahershala was a perfect choice to play him because he embodies all of those characteristics.”

Thompson says of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, “She has the courage of a small lion, the stamina of a Welsh pit pony and the soul of a clown. A powerhouse to watch and an ally to die for.”

Other big names who made the list: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.