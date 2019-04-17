typhoonski/iStock(DENVER) — Cannabis enthusiasts in Colorado will now have a savory food item to balance out a well-rounded diet of CBD-infused sweets.

Carl’s Jr. has announced that it’s testing a cannabidiol-infused burger, dubbed the Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight, at one of its Denver locations on Saturday, which happens to be April 20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana fanatics.

4/20 only: We’re dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019

The burger will be sold exclusively at the Carl’s Jr. on 4050 Colorado Blvd and, keeping with the theme, will retail for $4.20, according to a press release from the fast food company.

The secret to the burger’s potentially calming qualities will be in its “Santa Fe Sauce,” which is infused with 5 milligrams of CBD, according to The Denver Post reported. The oil used in the sauce will be derived from hemp, not THC, which is the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gets users high.

Each customer will be limited to purchasing two burgers, and it will only be available to customers 18 and older, The Post reported.

“The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu,” said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr. in a statement. “From our early introduction into plant-based options to bringing the rare indulgence of truffles to our menu with the new Bacon Truffle Angus Burger, our customers have come to expect innovative and unique menu offerings, and we’re thrilled to be the first quick service restaurant to be testing CBD infused options.”

The FDA still bans the use of CBD in food and beverages, but last year then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper passed a law saying that hemp should be treated the same as any food ingredient, and in December, President Donald trump signed a federal farm bill that reclassified hemp as an agricultural product rather than a controlled substance, The Denver Post reported. CBD is widely used to treat pain and anxiety.

Although the sale of the burger will be limited to Saturday for now, Carl’s Jr. said in a statement that “there is potential to expand as regulations allow,” according to The Post.

