GILMER – A Longview man has pleaded guilty in Upshur County to evading arrest with a vehicle. And, being a habitual offender, Daniel Eugene Smith, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison. Back in January, Smith fled from a Longview traffic stop. Later a state trooper saw him just, before 11:30 that night, without a working headlight traveling over 100 miles an hour in a 50 mile per hour zone. He chased the car until Smith wrecked it near Union Grove. He then fled on foot and jumped into a lake to swim away. He was identified through papers found in his car. Smith had previously been sentenced to prison in 1991 and 2003 out of Harrison County for burglaries.