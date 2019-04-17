AUSTIN – As the result of last weekend’s storms, several area counties are under a state disaster declaration. Nine counties are contained in the declaration, including Cherokee and Nacogdoches. The Governor has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in response efforts. The governor said his action is to ensure those impacted have the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible. And, he added, “Working together, we will ensure that these East Texas communities are rebuilt stronger than ever before.”