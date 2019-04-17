Freeform/Kurt Iswarienko(NEW YORK) — Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists hits the halfway mark in its debut 10-episode season tonight — and secrets are slowly coming to the surface.

If the original PLL series taught fans anything, it’s that they shouldn’t overlook secondary characters, because they may have the biggest secrets of all.

Graeme Thomas King, who plays Caitlin’s British scientist boyfriend, Jeremy, promises you’ll discover more about his character in the coming episodes — and maybe even find out what’s in the mysterious briefcase he always carries.

“Coming up you’re gonna learn what he actually does ’cause that’s not been that clear of who he actually works for and what does he actually do,” King tells ABC Radio. “I mean, the guy’s got a lot to hide and that’s coming out.”

He adds, “Can you trust him? You can’t trust anyone really because everyone lies. It’s amazing. Everyone lies about something.”

Fan theories are already running wild. So which one is King’s favorite?

“Somebody said, I think it was on Twitter, they said, ‘What do you think about the theory that Caitlin’s imagining you as a boyfriend?'” he says. “I was like, ‘Wow. I hadn’t thought about that before. That’s really interesting. I quite like that one.'”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

