TYLER – A 33-year-old Salvadoran citizen has been indicted by a Tyler federal grand jury for immigration violations. Jose Eduardo Melara-Carcamo was named in an indictment returned on Wednesday. He was arrested in March for public intoxication in Athens. The deportation officer who interviewed him was the same one who processed him for deportation last year. A check of records confirmed that Melara had been previously removed to El Salvador in 2007, 2013, and 2018. Each time he reentered the United States without consent. If convicted, he faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.