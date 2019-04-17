Today is Wednesday April 17, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Illegal Alien Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2019 at 6:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A 33-year-old Salvadoran citizen has been indicted by a Tyler federal grand jury for immigration violations. Jose Eduardo Melara-Carcamo was named in an indictment returned on Wednesday. He was arrested in March for public intoxication in Athens. The deportation officer who interviewed him was the same one who processed him for deportation last year. A check of records confirmed that Melara had been previously removed to El Salvador in 2007, 2013, and 2018. Each time he reentered the United States without consent. If convicted, he faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

Illegal Alien Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2019 at 6:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A 33-year-old Salvadoran citizen has been indicted by a Tyler federal grand jury for immigration violations. Jose Eduardo Melara-Carcamo was named in an indictment returned on Wednesday. He was arrested in March for public intoxication in Athens. The deportation officer who interviewed him was the same one who processed him for deportation last year. A check of records confirmed that Melara had been previously removed to El Salvador in 2007, 2013, and 2018. Each time he reentered the United States without consent. If convicted, he faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement