EAST TEXAS — Some East Texas schools are starting classes late or canceling them all together on Thursday due to power outages from early-morning storms. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro ISD schools and offices have been cancelled for today. Due to a widespread power outage, Chapel Hill ISD has delayed school start time by two hours. Palestine Westwood ISD will have a two hour delay. Buses will run with a delay of two hours.