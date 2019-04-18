SMITH COUNTY — Due to weather conditions overnight, Tyler Police Officers are at numerous locations in Southwest Tyler with power lines and trees down in the roadway. If you are approaching an intersection without a working traffic light, look for officers directing traffic in the roadway, or treat it as a 4-way stop. The following areas of concern right now are as follows: Frankston Hwy 2900 block; Spur 364 and Loop 323 westbound is shut down and traffic lights are out; 6200 block of Old Noonday and Grande Blvd. Southbound is shut down south of Grande.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews are working to clear 19 county roads with downed trees. They include: County Roads 1148, 1150, 1151, 192, 1113, 1139, 1134, 1205, 1206, 1140, 196, 1141, 2103, 2161, 235, 337, 397, 437 and 438.