DALLAS — A North Texas woman is desperately searching for the wedding ring her mother was wearing saturday — the day she was killed in the tornado near Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Cherokee County. Kerrie Bell’s mom and step-dad were on their way home when their van was overturned by the tornado. Her mom died — and her wedding ring was nowhere to be found. Bell says, “The ring itself is not worth a lot; emotionally it is.” Bell says she wants her little sister to have the ring. They’ve been back to the scene, even looking with a metal detector, with no luck. She says the gold ring has a solitary diamond. The band is a size four or five.