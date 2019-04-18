Today is Thursday April 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Second Man Gets Life in Prison for Role in 2011 Double Killing

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GALVESTON (AP) – A second man must serve life in prison for his role in the 2011 killings of a father and his 15-year-old daughter at their Houston-area home during a robbery. Prosecutors in Galveston say Broderick Dewayne Batiste was convicted Tuesday of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole. Jorge and Miranda Vargas were fatally shot while at their Texas City home, described by police as a drug-distribution house known to have cash and other valuables. A co-defendant, Dominique Stokes, last year pleaded guilty to the November 2011 slayings and was sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole. Prosecutors linked Stokes to several crimes, including kidnapping and robbery, in Austin and Temple during December 2011. Jewelry from the Vargas robbery was pawned in Austin.

Second Man Gets Life in Prison for Role in 2011 Double Killing

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GALVESTON (AP) – A second man must serve life in prison for his role in the 2011 killings of a father and his 15-year-old daughter at their Houston-area home during a robbery. Prosecutors in Galveston say Broderick Dewayne Batiste was convicted Tuesday of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole. Jorge and Miranda Vargas were fatally shot while at their Texas City home, described by police as a drug-distribution house known to have cash and other valuables. A co-defendant, Dominique Stokes, last year pleaded guilty to the November 2011 slayings and was sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole. Prosecutors linked Stokes to several crimes, including kidnapping and robbery, in Austin and Temple during December 2011. Jewelry from the Vargas robbery was pawned in Austin.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement