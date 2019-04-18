TYLER – Three Tyler residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury in a counterfeit immigration documents conspiracy. The indictment against Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, 53; Eleazar Juarez Juarez, 45; and Virginia Colis Rodriguez, 52, was returned on Wednesday. The three are said to have produced phony United States Permanent Residence Cards, United States Social Security Cards, and driver’s licenses. They are said to have sold them for around $200 apiece. Rodriguez is to to have kept detailed records of their distribution efforts and last month alone, recorded 90 sales of counterfeit U.S. identification documents. If convicted, the defendants each face up to 15 years in federal prison.