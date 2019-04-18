TYLER – All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Friday, for Good Friday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday. But, even with Smith County offices closed, the county elections office at 302 East Ferguson will open from 9:00am to noon. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is requiring the elections office to open for three hours on the holiday to give people a chance to turn in their applications for a mail ballot for the May 4 city and school elections. Friday is the deadline to turn in the applications. Early voting begins next Monday and runs through Tuesday, April 30.