PALESTINE – Palestine is coping with severe damage around the city following Wednesday night’s storms. The Palestine water treatment plant is back online as of Friday morning after being knocked out during this week’s storms, but the boil water notice continues. Officials said residents must boil water at least three minutes before drinking it. City staff members are providing water at the Palestine Mall Friday. Although the water is returning, officials strongly encourage you to conserve water as much as possible — i.e., no watering yards, limited showers, etc. Officials say if you or organization would like to help distribute water, you are welcome to join and will be much appreciated.