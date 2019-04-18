TYLER – State District Judge Jack Skeen has granted a defense motion for more DNA testing in the capital murder case against Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He appeared in court Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed there needed to be testing of additional small hairs found on the victim’s T-shirt and skirt. This would have to be done at a private lab or the University of North Texas lab. Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the November, 2016 death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. She was abducted from a Bullard church. Her body was found days later inside a well on the suspect’s property.