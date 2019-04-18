Today is Thursday April 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

More DNA Tests in the Gustavo Zavala-Garcia Capital Murder Case

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – State District Judge Jack Skeen has granted a defense motion for more DNA testing in the capital murder case against Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He appeared in court Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed there needed to be testing of additional small hairs found on the victim’s T-shirt and skirt. This would have to be done at a private lab or the University of North Texas lab. Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the November, 2016 death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. She was abducted from a Bullard church. Her body was found days later inside a well on the suspect’s property.

More DNA Tests in the Gustavo Zavala-Garcia Capital Murder Case

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – State District Judge Jack Skeen has granted a defense motion for more DNA testing in the capital murder case against Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He appeared in court Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed there needed to be testing of additional small hairs found on the victim’s T-shirt and skirt. This would have to be done at a private lab or the University of North Texas lab. Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the November, 2016 death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. She was abducted from a Bullard church. Her body was found days later inside a well on the suspect’s property.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement