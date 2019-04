EAST TEXAS – The storms that moved through over night brought over an inch of rain to Tyler. The National Weather Service reports the two day total for downtown Tyler is 1.50 inches. At the Tyler airport, the two day total was 1.88 inches. The Longview airport recorded 1.31 inches. The storms produced gusty winds. The highest wind gust at the Tyler airport was 46 mph at 2:58 Thursday morning. The Longview airport reported its highest wind gust Thursday morning at 3:56 when it hit 56 mph.