Today is Thursday April 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

North Dakota, Dakota Access Developer Settle Land Dispute

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 5:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The state of North Dakota and the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline have settled a lawsuit over the company’s ownership of ranchland. North Dakota law bans corporations from the farming industry. But Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners bought ranchland in September 2016 to protect construction workers from protesters. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem eventually sued. The settlement awaiting a state judge’s approval involves a business structure that technically keeps the land tied to ETP. But Stenehjem says the setup is “proper and legal” and he isn’t opposing ETP’s request to dismiss the case. The deal ends the prospect of the state levying thousands of dollars in fines against the developer. ETP didn’t respond to a request for comment on how the land will be used.

North Dakota, Dakota Access Developer Settle Land Dispute

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2019 at 5:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The state of North Dakota and the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline have settled a lawsuit over the company’s ownership of ranchland. North Dakota law bans corporations from the farming industry. But Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners bought ranchland in September 2016 to protect construction workers from protesters. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem eventually sued. The settlement awaiting a state judge’s approval involves a business structure that technically keeps the land tied to ETP. But Stenehjem says the setup is “proper and legal” and he isn’t opposing ETP’s request to dismiss the case. The deal ends the prospect of the state levying thousands of dollars in fines against the developer. ETP didn’t respond to a request for comment on how the land will be used.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement