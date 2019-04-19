FLINT – An attempt to serve a warrant in the Flint area resulted in a standoff with law officers Thursday afternoon. The warrant was for Gregory Colin Morrison, 44, of Flint. He was wanted on a forfeiture warrant with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. A woman, Rachel Gutierrez, 26, of Tyler, talked with deputies through the door of a metal building, with Morrison inside. But the door was slammed shut and deputies could hear a large tractor started up inside the building. It was driven to the door and used as a barricade. That’s when the deputies called in the department’s SWAT unit. The couple finally came out when SWAT team members entered the building through a window. Morrison was booked into jail on the warrant and a charge of evading arrest. Gutierrez was charged with hindering apprehension.