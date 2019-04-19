(LOS ANGELES) — Dia Dipasupil / StaffLorraine Toussaint stars as Bo, the matriarch of her family of super-powered women, in the sci-fi drama Fast Color.

Toussaint tells ABC Radio the film offers more than just a story of superheroes flaunting their special powers.

“It’s about three generations of women who happened to be black, who have extraordinary abilities,” Toussaint says. “It’s post-apocalyptic, dystopic.”

She continues, “[The women] have been hiding out in a desert, in the desert community, for fear of persecution. And this has been sort of generational. They’ve been hiding these abilities.”

The film — which also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Saniyya Sidney as her daughter Ruth and granddaughter Lila, respectively — is also a project that Toussaint says she could easily relate to since it touches on the super power potential in the everyday black woman.

“So many black women that I know are superheroes,” she says. “You know, our mom is a superhero. The things that we’ve done and we do on a daily basis makes us superheroes.”



Fast Color, directed by Julia Hart, is now in theaters.

