Today is Friday April 19, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Barry’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Sesame Street’ honored at 2019 Peabody Awards

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2019 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jordin Althaus/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The AMC drama Killing Eve and HBO’s dark comedy Barry, were among the entertainment winners at this year’s Peabody Awards.

The annual award ceremony honor the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media.

Other winners included NBC’s comedy The Good Place and FX’s musical dance series Pose.

Another FX series, The Americans, which wrapped up its six-season run in May of 2018, was another Peabody recipient.

The long-running PBS series Sesame Street received the Institutional Award for five decades of educating and entertaining children, globally.

A full list can be found here:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

‘Barry’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Sesame Street’ honored at 2019 Peabody Awards

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2019 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jordin Althaus/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The AMC drama Killing Eve and HBO’s dark comedy Barry, were among the entertainment winners at this year’s Peabody Awards.

The annual award ceremony honor the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media.

Other winners included NBC’s comedy The Good Place and FX’s musical dance series Pose.

Another FX series, The Americans, which wrapped up its six-season run in May of 2018, was another Peabody recipient.

The long-running PBS series Sesame Street received the Institutional Award for five decades of educating and entertaining children, globally.

A full list can be found here:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement