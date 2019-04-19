Jordin Althaus/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The AMC drama Killing Eve and HBO’s dark comedy Barry, were among the entertainment winners at this year’s Peabody Awards.

The annual award ceremony honor the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media.

Other winners included NBC’s comedy The Good Place and FX’s musical dance series Pose.

Another FX series, The Americans, which wrapped up its six-season run in May of 2018, was another Peabody recipient.

The long-running PBS series Sesame Street received the Institutional Award for five decades of educating and entertaining children, globally.

