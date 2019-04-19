francisblack/iStock(NEW YORK) — Former Detroit Red Wings player Steve Yzerman is reportedly heading back to the Motor City.

A source tells ESPN the Red Wings will be naming Yzerman its new general manager. A news conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Friday.

Ken Holland, the team’s current general manager, will stay in Detroit but in a different capacity — he’s expected to be named the Red Wings’ senior vice president, according to multiple reports.

Yzerman, 53, was drafted by the Red Wings in 1983 and spent his entire NHL career with the team until he retired in 2006. He was named Detroit’s captain in 1986 and led the team to three Stanley Cup championships.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.