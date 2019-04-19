kaarsten/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For nearly two decades, New York Yankees fans have sung Kate Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch. But this season, the team dropped it in favor of other versions of the song. The reason why, according to the Daily News, is because of Smith’s history of occasionally singing songs that appear to be racist and embrace slave culture. “The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information,” a spokesman for the team told the Daily News. “The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity.” “God Bless America” was put into rotation during the seventh inning stretch at Yankee Stadium following the attacks on September 11. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Yankees replace version of ‘God Bless America’ played during seventh inning

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2019 at 8:42 am

kaarsten/iStock(NEW YORK) -- For nearly two decades, New York Yankees fans have sung Kate Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch. But this season, the team dropped it in favor of other versions of the song.



The reason why, according to the Daily News, is because of Smith’s history of occasionally singing songs that appear to be racist and embrace slave culture.



“The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information,” a spokesman for the team told the Daily News. “The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity.”



“God Bless America” was put into rotation during the seventh inning stretch at Yankee Stadium following the attacks on September 11.



