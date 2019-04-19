ALTO — Cleanup is still going on across East Texas after two rounds of storms. According to our news partner KETK, East Texas Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville paid the city of Alto a visit Thursday. He surveyed the damaged schools, gym, and grounds. According to the district superintendent, preliminary estimates show the cost to rebuild damaged structures to be more than $12 million. Nichols says he and state Representatives Travis Clardy and Trent Ashby signed a letter asking the governor’s office for funding to clean up. Nichols also said Governor Abbott was already working in that direction. The senator added that one of the biggest needs he saw was for portable buildings for classrooms this fall. Meanwhile, the school district plans to reopen one building Monday to get the students through the last five weeks of the school year.