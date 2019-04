AUSTIN – Unemployment in Tyler and Longview continues to run low. The Texas Workforce commission reports Tyler’s unemployment figure in March was 3.4%. That is down from the 3.7% figure in February. In March of last year, it was also 3.7% Longview’s March unemployment was 3.4%. It was 4.1% in February and 4.3% in March of last year. The Texas unemployment figure for March was unchanged, a 3.8%.