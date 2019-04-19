TYLER – Starting Monday, there will be a partial closure of Tyler’s Old Bullard Road. This is to improve drainage structures on the road near Rice Road. It should be closed through late August. The project will include the installation of three additional 5’ x 3’ concrete box culverts under Old Bullard Road, as well as new curb inlets and channel improvements just upstream. Motorists can expect delays throughout the construction period. Southbound traffic will remain open to one lane, having through access along Old Bullard while northbound traffic will be rerouted along Rice Road to Richmond Road to Timberwilde Drive. Four electronic message boards are up notifying motorists of the construction