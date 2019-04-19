LONGVIEW – It is a long prison sentence for a Longview man. A Longview jury on Thursday found Michael Fred Houston, 38, guilty of aggravated robbery. Due to two prior felony convictions, and other acts against elderly persons, the jury sentenced him to life in prison. In early May of last year, police were called to the Dollar General on Judson Road for a robbery in the parking lot. An elderly woman told officers a man opened the passenger door of her car, grabbed her purse, which had her cell phone, and then fled. Houston will have to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.