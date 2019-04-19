ALTO – A Houston firm will arrive in Alto next Tuesday to begin the process of certifying trucks and removing debris left behind by last weekend’s tornadoes. Crews expect to work seven days a week until the project is complete. TxDOT expects to remove about 45,000 cubic yards of tree debris during the cleanup effort that is anticipated to span six weeks. The contractor is scheduled to start on State Highway 21, moving eastward, removing debris from the highway right of way. A state monitor along with a TxDOT inspector will oversee the day-to-day operations.