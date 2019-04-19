ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s black-ish is celebrating one of TV’s favorite moms, just in time for Mother’s Day.

In an exclusive first-look from Entertainment Weekly, fans are getting a preview of the forthcoming prequel episode focusing on Tracee Ellis Ross’ black-ish character, Rainbow Johnson. The May 7th episode will tell Rainbow’s origin story.

According to EW, the episode will be set in the 1980s and could lead to a spinoff series. It will feature Tika Sumpter and former Workaholics star Anders Holm as Alicia and Paul, Bow’s interracial, hippie parents. In the present day on the show, Bow’s parents are played by Anna Deavere Smith and Beau Bridges.



Meanwhile, young Rainbow will be played by Arica Himmel, who has appeared on CBS’s God Friended Me.

The forthcoming episode will also star Gary Cole as Bow’s paternal grandfather, as well as Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Christina Anthony.

The special episode of ABC’s black-ish airs on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.