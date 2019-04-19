Today is Friday April 19, 2019
School daze: Contractor misspells crosswalk

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2019 at 2:04 pm
WPLG-TV(DORAL, Fla.) —  One Florida contractor might be in need of a little more E-D-U-C-A-T-I-O-N.

A motorist in Doral spotted a spelling error at a crosswalk Thursday and took a photo.

The word “SCHOOL” was spelled “SCOHOL.”

When the city officials were notified of the error, they took quick action.

“This SCHOOL zone striping was handled by the developer’s contractor. They have been notified and are working expeditiously to correct. Thank you to all who brought this very important matter to our attention,” the city posted on its Twitter page.

The error was fixed on Thursday night, according to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

