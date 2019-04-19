Today is Friday April 19, 2019
Administration Cuts Space for Detaining Migrant Families

HOUSTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration regularly complains about having to catch and release migrants. But at the same time, the administration has stopped using one of three family detention centers to hold parents and children. It also left almost 2,000 beds unused at the other two. Officials say they do not have the resources to transport migrants to the centers. Immigrant advocates accuse the administration of closing off family detention to further the perception of a crisis. They say the government acted for political reasons – to blame Democrats for refusing to change laws to allow for longer family detention and more deportations.

HOUSTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration regularly complains about having to catch and release migrants. But at the same time, the administration has stopped using one of three family detention centers to hold parents and children. It also left almost 2,000 beds unused at the other two. Officials say they do not have the resources to transport migrants to the centers. Immigrant advocates accuse the administration of closing off family detention to further the perception of a crisis. They say the government acted for political reasons – to blame Democrats for refusing to change laws to allow for longer family detention and more deportations.

