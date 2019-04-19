Conor McGregor seen in new bodycam footage getting arrested after phone altercation

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2019 at 3:22 pm

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images(MIAMI) -- Prosecutors have released new footage of UFC star Conor McGregor getting arrested at a Miami Beach home after allegedly smashing and stealing a fan's phone outside the Fountainebleau hotel.

The police bodycam footage shows McGregor calmly being led from a private home to a police vehicle, where he is handcuffed before getting inside.

McGregor is facing one felony charge of strong-armed robbery and one charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly getting into an altercation with Ahmed Abdirzak, who was attempting to take a photo with McGregor on March 11, prosecutors say. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

McGregor was exiting a Miami nightclub at 5:20 a.m. when he encountered Abdirzak, police stated.

McGregor "slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor," the arrest affidavit states. "The defendant then stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it."

McGregor then picked up for the phone and left with it, according to police.

Federal prosecutors released surveillance footage from the incident, which they say captured the altercation.

In a statement to ABC News, McGregor's team acknowledged the incident, saying McGregor "was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

Abdirzak filed a civil suit against McGregor that has since been dropped after reaching an out-of-court settlement, The Miami Herald reported.

McGregor seemed to acknowledge the incident on Instagram the day after it occurred.

"Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on," McGregor wrote. "I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

Two weeks later, McGregor abruptly announced his retirement on Twitter. "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," McGregor wrote. "I wish my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement"

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

