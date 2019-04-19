iStock/Fedorovekb(CAMDEN, N.J.) — Police in Camden, New Jersey, have released new body camera video from a dramatic rescue of passengers inside two burning cars on the interstate.

Just moments after the 2:30 a.m. April 7 accident on I-676, four police officers are seen struggling to rescue two drivers and two passengers trapped inside.

“Come here. Give me your hand!” an officer is heard shouting in the video.

The car and SUV were quickly engulfed in flames. Officer Vincent Russomano even caught fire himself.

Those officers were honored by Camden police for their heroism by being named “Officers of the Week.”

Officer Joseph Mair was first on the scene, after hearing the call while on patrol nearby. He was joined by Russomano and Officers Vaughn Edwards and Brian McCline.

Four good Samaritans helped in the blaze. All four passengers were saved, though two victims were badly burned.

