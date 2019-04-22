TYLER — Authorities in Smith County are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified three victims. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 1:30 Saturday morning to a deadly conduct call on Tidwell Drive, off NNE Loop 323 on the outskirts of Tyler. Deputies describe a “chaotic” scene involving “a large number of individuals.” Authorities say the deputies were quickly able to control the scene and began speaking with witnesses. It was determined that three victims had been shot during a gathering at the location. Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler, died at a local hospital. His body has been sent for autopsy. Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr.,18, both from the Tyler area, were shot during the incident but sustained non-life threatening injuries.