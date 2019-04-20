Storm threat winds down ahead of pleasant Easter Sunday

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2019 at 12:17 pm

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Three days of severe storms in the South and Southeast are about to give way to a nice holiday weekend for much of the country.



There were 31 reported tornadoes in the South -- from Texas to Virginia -- since Wednesday, including 13 on Friday. The highest reported wind gust was 90 mph in Avon Pier, North Carolina, Saturday morning.



Dangerous wind gusts brought down a tree in Woodville, Florida, on Friday that landed on a home and killed an 8-year-old girl.



There's better weather on the horizon as we head into the holiday weekend.



The last of the heavy rain is pushing through the Northeast on Saturday. Flash flood watches are in effect Saturday morning in the Northeast from Washington to Maine.



The storm threat has decreased and the primary concern is the heavy rain coming down across the region. These conditions could potentially trigger inland flash flooding as well as some minor coastal flooding.



Aside from scattered showers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, some areas could even see peeks of sunshine by Saturday evening.



Conditions should remain fairly calm across much of the country from Sunday to Monday.

Showers will pass along the Interstate 80 corridor out west with snow showers in the higher elevations of Wyoming from Sunday into Monday.

