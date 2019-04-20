Tiger attacks keeper at Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2019 at 1:32 pm

iStock/Yurikr(TOPEKA, Kansas) -- A tiger attacked a zookeeper Saturday morning at a zoo in Topeka, Kansas, according to a city spokeswoman.



The tiger, named Sanjiv, and the zookeeper were in the "same place" Saturday when he attacked her, said Molly Hadfield, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka.



"A few people did see the attack," Hadfield said.



The keeper, who was not identified, was injured and taken to a local hospital, Hadfield said. But she appeared to be alert and awake and was in stable condition, Hadfield added.



No one else was injured.



It was not immediately clear what happened to Sanjiv.



The other tigers at the zoo were kept in holding, where they will be for the rest of the day, Hadfield said.



The zoo, which closed for 45 minutes, has since been reopened, she said.



The director of the zoo will provide an update later in the day.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back