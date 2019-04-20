Today is Saturday April 20, 2019
New Mexico State Police: 2 Texas Men Killed in Head-On Crash

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2019 at 4:22 pm
LOVING, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say two Texas men were killed when their vehicles collided head-on in southeastern New Mexico. The New Mexico State Police says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old R.A. Steve Stephens of Trinity on Friday crossed the center line of State Road 128 near Loving and collided with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Anthony Robert Capetillo of McAllen. According to the State Police, alcohol didn’t appear to be a contributing factor and the men apparently weren’t wearing seat belts. No additional information was released.

