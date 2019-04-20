Mike Huckabee slams Mitt Romney: ‘You got GOP nomination and could have been POTUS’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee slammed Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Friday for describing being "sickened" after reading the report on Russian election interference from special counsel Robert Mueller.



Romney, a former Massachusetts governor now serving as the junior U.S. Senator from Utah, tweeted on Friday afternoon that he was “sickened” by the Trump administration's “dishonesty and misdirection."



I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS https://t.co/dmidOraRGQ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

Just 90 minutes after Romney's tweet, Huckabee criticized Romney's response on Twitter saying, “Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS”Romney’s response comes after the Department of Justice publicly released a redacted version of the Mueller investigation report on Thursday. The 448-page report outlined details about Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election.“No obstruction, no collusion,” said President Donald Trump, speaking at an event at the White House close to the time when the report was released.Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.