iStock/Chalabala(MESQUITE, Texas) -- A 26-year-old Mesquite, Texas, mom was scheduled to pick up her child from the babysitter on Wednesday night, but she never showed up.



Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes was reported missing to the police after friends and family made several attempts to reach her by phone.



Reyes' 2017 Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned by the Mesquite Police Department on Thursday morning in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas, Texas. ABC affiliate WFAA obtained surveillance video of the last-known sighting of Reyes near an apartment complex where her car was found.



Reyes' child is being cared for by relatives until she is located, Mesquite Police said in a statement.



Reyes was last seen in the video footage talking on a cell phone and wearing a red polo and light blue jeans.



Reyes' stepfather, Dan Fuchs, told WFAA that she recently became a U.S. citizen and is originally from Veracruz, Mexico. He said Reyes also works as a paralegal and was a member of the National Guard.



Police are asking anyone with information on Reyes' whereabouts to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.



