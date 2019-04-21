Chamila Karunarathne/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- From the White House to the Vatican, world leaders condemned the string of bombings that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday as many of the victims were in churches celebrating one of most important holidays in the Christian faith. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his condolences with the Sri Lankan brethren while strongly condemning the horrific attacks that wounded another 450 people. "Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief," he tweeted. U.S. President Donald Trump offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka, pledging that the U.S. stands "ready to help." The coordinated bombings at eight locations left at least 207 people dead. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and at least three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks. The outpouring of support came from all over the world. Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi tweeted: "There is no place for such barbarism in our region," adding that "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka." Pope Francis expressed "sadness" over the attacks while delivering his Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican and prayed for those who were killed and injured. Former U.S. President Barack Obama described the series of coordinated bombings as an "attack on humanity." "On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka," Obama tweeted. British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling" and urged people to "stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear." French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he is "deeply saddened" by the attacks. Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, expressed the "horror and sadness" he felt upon learning of the bombings, three of which occurred at Christian churches. The press office for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that the president "urges the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks." Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the "heartbreaking" attacks come at the time when Sri Lanka "has worked hard to build a common future after years of war." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship. During a press conference, New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan commended the "brave" worshippers who attended mass on Easter Sunday despite the threats. "These are the ones that give us hope," Dolan said.

Sri Lanka bombings: World leaders, prominent figures condemn Easter Sunday bombings

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2019 at 10:55 am

Chamila Karunarathne/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- From the White House to the Vatican, world leaders condemned the string of bombings that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday as many of the victims were in churches celebrating one of most important holidays in the Christian faith.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his condolences with the Sri Lankan brethren while strongly condemning the horrific attacks that wounded another 450 people.



"Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief," he tweeted.



U.S. President Donald Trump offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka, pledging that the U.S. stands "ready to help."



The coordinated bombings at eight locations left at least 207 people dead. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and at least three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks.



The outpouring of support came from all over the world.



Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi tweeted: "There is no place for such barbarism in our region," adding that "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."



Pope Francis expressed "sadness" over the attacks while delivering his Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican and prayed for those who were killed and injured.



Former U.S. President Barack Obama described the series of coordinated bombings as an "attack on humanity."



"On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka," Obama tweeted.



British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling" and urged people to "stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear."



French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he is "deeply saddened" by the attacks.



Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, expressed the "horror and sadness" he felt upon learning of the bombings, three of which occurred at Christian churches.



The press office for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that the president "urges the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks."



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the "heartbreaking" attacks come at the time when Sri Lanka "has worked hard to build a common future after years of war."



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship. During a press conference, New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan commended the "brave" worshippers who attended mass on Easter Sunday despite the threats.



"These are the ones that give us hope," Dolan said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back