ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday congressional Democrats may take up impeachment in the wake of the special counsel report, and that the decision will be made based on the “best interests of the country.”

“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Schiff about the statement on Friday by presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, who called for the House to open impeachment proceedings against the president.

Warren said on Twitter that the “severity of [the president’s] misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

Schiff, D-California, said Warren “makes an important point,” but added that Democrats will have to take the “political environment” into consideration when deciding whether to undertake impeachment.

He blamed Republicans for being “willing to carry the president’s water no matter how corrupt, or unethical or dishonest the president’s conduct may be” as the reason theoretical impeachment proceedings may ultimately be unsuccessful in the Senate.

But he added that “it may be that we undertake an impeachment nonetheless.”

“I think what we are going to have to decide as a caucus is, what is the best thing for the country?” Schiff said. “Is it the best thing for the country to take up an impeachment proceeding because to do otherwise sends a message that this conduct is somehow compatible with office, or is it in the best interest of the country not to take up impeachment that we know will not be successful because the Republican leadership will not do its duty?”

Democrats, including most 2020 candidates, were not satisfied with the redacted report.

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said that the Justice Department would make available to the chairmen, their ranking members, members of the “Gang of Eight” and one staff member per lawmaker a less redacted version of the report.

The “Gang of Eight” includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees. The members would be give the opportunity for an “in camera” review, meaning they can’t take notes and must keep the information confidential, in a secure reading room at the department this week. The grand jury material would still be redacted.

The following week, when Congress is back from recess, the “Gang of Eight,” plus the chairmen and ranking members of both the House and Senate judiciary committees, would have an opportunity for an “in camera” review in a secure location on Capitol Hill.

The Democrats who were invited rejected this offer, sending a letter back to Barr, saying the department’s “proposed accommodation … is not acceptable.”

Nadler then issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted report on Friday. He is seeking the full report, including the underlying evidence, despite a federal procedural rule that requires information from a grand jury to remain secret.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec responded to the subpoena and the Democrats in a statement to ABC News: “In the interest of transparency, the Attorney General released the Special Counsel’s ‘confidential report’ with only minimal redactions. The Department of Justice has also made arrangements for Chairman Nadler and other Congressional leaders to review the report with even fewer redactions.”

“In light of this, Congressman Nadler’s subpoena is premature and unnecessary,” the statement continued. “The Department will continue to work with Congress to accommodate its legitimate requests consistent with the law and long-recognized executive branch interests.”

On Thursday, members of Congress and the public were finally able to read the highly-anticipated nearly 450-page report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The report, parts of which were redacted, laid out the “sweeping and systematic fashion” with which the Kremlin meddled in the election with the goal of electing Donald Trump.

While the report detailed several interactions between members of Trump campaign and people claiming to be members of the Russian government, Mueller concluded these instances did not amount to a criminal conspiracy or coordination with the Russians. The special counsel outlined 11 possible instances of obstruction of justice, but ultimately did not make a determination on the issue.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment,” the report reads. “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

In a March 24 letter, Attorney General William Barr said he, in consultation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, determined that “the evidence developed during the [investigation was] not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

