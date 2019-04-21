TYLER — It’s coming down to the wire in the search for a new Tyler Junior College president to succeed Dr. Mike Metke, who is retiring. During the week of April 22, TJC will host the finalists. Each candidate will spend the day participating in a variety of visits, interviews, and forums attended by the TJC Board, community members, faculty and staff. On May 1, the TJC Board will announce the sole finalist during its regular meeting. On May 23, following a 21-day waiting period, the board will announce the new president, who will take office on July 1.

Go to https://www.tjc.edu/presidentialsearch for more information on the four finalists. Go to https://www.tjc.edu/meetings/committee/1/board_of_trustees for additional information on the meetings set for the week of April 22.