TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has unveiled its new Volunteer and Nutrition Education Center. The $3 million capital campaign project was titled, “More Space. More Meals.: Our Blueprint to Fight Hunger.” According to a news release, it provides the food bank a dedicated facility with a teaching kitchen, expanded cold dock loading/unloading areas, and improvements to existing warehouse storage capacity. Officials say they determined that the expansion and renovation “would be a crucial measure in reaching the food bank’s long-term strategic distribution goals.” The food bank will host a public open house on Saturday, April 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.