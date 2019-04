TYLER — TxDOT has scheduled another week’s worth of construction and maintenance around the Tyler District. In Smith County, the FM 2493 Widening Project continues from Gresham to Flint. In Gregg County, crews plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on the U.S. 259 Bypass southbound from the intersection of U.S. 259 to FM 349 in Kilgore. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/023-2019.html for more information on projects around the district.