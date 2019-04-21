PALESTINE — The boil water advisory previously issued for City of Palestine residents, businesses, and wholesalers has been rescinded. A boil advisory remains in effect for residents of Country Club Road until further notice. The Country Club Road situation is due to the presence of Coliform Colilert 18 in lab tests performed subsequent to recent power failure at the Water Treatment Plant. That power failure also spurred the city-wide notice that has now been rescinded.

According to the official notice, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice along Country Club Road should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials say they will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.