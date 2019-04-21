HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston public library that was already closed for renovations when it was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 will reopen next year as the city’s first full TECHLink center. TECHLink is a digital creative space that provides access to multiple state-of-the-art technologies. The Houston Chronicle reports that a $1.6 million gift for the Amanda E. Dixon Neighborhood Library means the site will have the latest interactive technology, including a professional music and video-recording studio. The building was closed for overhauls just weeks before Harvey slammed into the city, further damaging the structure. The 3,270-square-foot library building needed a complete renovation. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the reconstructed library will help expand the minds and imagination of the next generation of Houstonians. The new center is scheduled to open by mid-2020.