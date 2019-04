Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment (LOS ANGELES) — Need further proof Beyoncé runs the world? Variety reports Netflix paid the superstar entertainer $60 million total for her three contracted specials for the streamer.

The figure puts her in the same top-tier league as the deals Netflix signed with comics Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who were paid a reported $40 million and $60 million, respectively.

Beyoncé’s first special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, debuted April 17.

